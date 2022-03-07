O’Farrell, who succeeded Busby as Man United manager, dies

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The coach who replaced Matt Busby as manager of Manchester United has died. Frank O’Farrell was 94. O’Farrell coached Man United for only 18 months before being fired in 1972. The Irishman had a promising start with United reaching the top of the standings for the first time in three years but he had a rift with star player George Best and the team finished eighth. O’Farrell left Old Trafford in December 1972 with United third-from-last in the league. United paid tribute to how O’Farrell dealt with a “colossal assignment beset by problems” when he took over as coach of the club.