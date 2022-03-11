Eller scores in OT as Capitals beat Canucks 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lars Eller scored 42 seconds into overtime and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored three goals for his second career hat trick and Alex Ovechkin had two assists for the Capitals, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Vitek Vanecek stopped 23 shots. Bo Horvat had two goals, Quinn Hughes also scored and J.T. Miller had two assists as the Canucks snapped a three-game win streak. Thatcher Demko finished with 30 saves.