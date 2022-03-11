Former NFL players focus on financial education, business

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Former NFL players are helping athletes prepare for life off the field. Wale Ogunleye, a Pro Bowl defensive end during a 10-year career with Miami, Chicago and Houston, leads UBS Global Wealth Management’s athletes and entertainers strategic client segment. Copeland Bryan, who played three seasons in Buffalo and Detroit, and Cameron Lynch, who spent four seasons with the Rams and Tampa Bay, participated in the NFL Business Development Program in partnership with Visa. They took part in the NFL Player Care Foundation’s fourth annual Super Bowl Career Fair in Los Angeles, and are completing, two-year rotational program across various Visa business lines.