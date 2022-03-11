Garnett humbled as Celtics prepare to retire his jersey

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The post-retirement accolades have rained down on Kevin Garnett over the past handful of years. The 15-time NBA All-Star and emotional centerpiece of the Celtics’ 2007-2008 team that raised the franchise’s 17th championship banner was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. He was also named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team and released an intimate memoir that’s a national bestseller. Now, KG is set to add another chapter when he becomes the 24th member of the Celtics organization to have his jersey number retired.