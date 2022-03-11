Jags release RB Hyde, tender 3 exclusive-rights free agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released veteran running back Carlos Hyde. Hyde was one of the players former coach Urban Meyer brought in to help the team acclimate to his methods. He played for Meyer at Ohio State. The Jaguars paid him $2.44 million in 2021 to play behind starter James Robinson. Hyde finished with 253 yards rushing and a touchdown in his eighth NFL season. The Jaguars also tendered three exclusive-rights free agents: pass rusher Jamir Jones, linebacker Chapelle Russell and running back Mekhi Sargent.