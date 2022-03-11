Murray leads No. 24 Iowa past Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 24 Iowa to a 84-74 victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Fifth-seeded Iowa will meet ninth-seeded Indiana in Saturday’s semifinals. Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins each scored 16 points for the Hawkeyes. Kris Murray added nine points and five rebounds. Geo Baker led fourth-seeded Rutgers with 23 points. Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points, and Ron Harper Jr. and Paul Mulchay each scored 13. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.