No. 10 Iowa State women hold off West Virginia 66-60

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski each scored 14 points to help No. 10 Iowa State hold off West Virginia 66-60 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Down by as many as 21 in the third quarter, the Mountaineers trailed by four with 16 seconds to play when Esmery Martinez hit a long 3-pointer. Donarski made three free throws in the final minute to thwart any West Virginia comeback hopes. Ashley Joens had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Iowa State. Martinez had 18 points and 11 rebounds for West Virginia, Ja’Naiya Quinerly added 15 and Savannah Samuel scored 10.