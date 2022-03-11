Polo’s wife: Timbers offered support for dropped charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The estranged wife of Andy Polo says in an interview that the Portland Timbers pressured her to drop domestic violence charges against the former player. Genessis Alarcon made the allegations in an interview with ESPN. She says a woman and the team’s head of security visited her two weeks after sheriff’s deputies were called to the couple’s home in May and Polo was cited. It was during that meeting that Alarcon alleges the unidentified woman made a comment that suggested she and her children would be supported by Polo if she didn’t press the charges.