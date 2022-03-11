United during negotiations, MLB players divided on deal

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players maintained unity throughout labor negotiations, yet were divided when it came time to vote on the deal. The eight-man executive subcommittee that appeared to be most involved in the nearly year-long talks voted 8-0 against approving the five-year contract. Team player representatives, the overall group supervising negotiations, voted 26-4 in favor, leaving the overall ballot at 26-12 for ratification. MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and union head Tony Clark signed a 182-page memorandum of understanding on incorporating 26 tentative agreements requiring revisions to the Basic Agreement and Major League Rules.