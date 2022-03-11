Vlhová leads Shiffrin in World Cup GS after 1st run

ÅRE, Sweden (AP) — Petra Vlhová posted the fastest time in the opening run of a women’s World Cup giant slalom. The Slovakian gave herself a chance to narrow the gap on leader Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings. Shiffrin clocked the sixth-fastest time and was 0.79 seconds behind Vlhová. The American leads her Slovakian rival by 117 points in the overall standings with six races left this season. Vlhová dealt best with soft snow conditions on an untypically warm day in central Sweden. Marta Bassino was 0.03 seconds behind. Sara Hector had 0.29 to make up on Vlhová in the second leg.