Young scores 27 points, Hawks hold off Clippers 112-106

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 27 points to lead six Atlanta scorers in double figures and the Hawks held off the Los Angeles Clippers 112-106 on Friday night. The Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak, began the night 10th in the Eastern Conference, holding the final spot in the play-in tournament. The Clippers are eighth in the West. With the game tied at 82 late in the third quarter, Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. was ejected after drawing two technical fouls for objecting when called for traveling. Young’s free throw gave Atlanta the lead. Danilo Gallinari followed with a 3-pointer and the Clippers played from behind the remainder of the game.