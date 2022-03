By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — After winning the 2020 American League MVP award, Jose Abreu endured a difficult 2021 season full of strange plays and injuries, still managing to reach his usual output of 30 homers and 100 RBIs. In the final year of a three-year deal, the 35-year-old first baseman is still leading the Chicago White Sox in their chase for a championship.