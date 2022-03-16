Spurs fend off Thunder 122-120 to end 2-game slide

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 assists and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-120 on Wednesday night, snapping a two-game skid. Lonnie Walker IV made a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds as San Antonio salvaged a victory after blowing a 16-point lead. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 34 points to lead Oklahoma City. The Spurs had a season-high 19 3-pointers in handing the Thunder their seventh straight loss.