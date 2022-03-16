Tkachuk, Dube lead Flames past Devils 6-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie, Andrew Mangiapane, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who have won three of four. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves. Dawson Mercer, P.K. Subban and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who have lost three of four. Nico Daws allowed four goals on 19 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Jon Gillies, who made 19 saves.