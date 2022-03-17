Anthony Rizzo, Yankees finalize $32 million, 2-year contract

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees finalized a $32 million, two-year contract, The first baseman gets $16 million in each of the next two seasons. He has the right to opt out after this year’s World Series to become a free agent again. A three-time All-Star, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order. He hit .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS, including .249 with eight homers, 21 RBIs and a .768 OPS in 49 games for New York.