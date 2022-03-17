Bryant, Freeman make NL West even tougher with big deals

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NL West was already a good division and it should be even tougher in 2022. The Los Angeles Dodgers added Freddie Freeman and the Colorado Rockies secured Kris Bryant in free agency, giving the five-team division a few more big bats. It’s a group of teams that want to win now and aren’t afraid to spend money. The Dodgers have been spending for years while the Padres and Giants haven’t been afraid to open their pocketbooks, either. Even the Rockies got into the act, nabbing Bryant on a $182 million, seven-year deal.