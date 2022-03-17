Champion LA Rams agree to 3-year deal with WR Allen Robinson

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a three-year contract with receiver Allen Robinson. He has been one of the NFL’s most dependable veteran pass-catchers during his eight seasons in the league. Robinson has three 1,000-yard seasons during a productive career split between Jacksonville and Chicago. Last season with the Bears, he caught 38 passes for 410 yards while limited to just 12 games by injuries. Robinson is the latest big-name receiver to join the Rams.