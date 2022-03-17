Defending champ Baylor opens with 85-49 win over Norfolk St

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored a career-high 22 points and defending national champion Baylor opened the NCAA Tournament with an 85-49 victory over Norfolk State. Freshman standout Jeremy Sochan added 15 points and seven rebounds. The top-seeded Bears are 27-6. Baylor traveled less than 100 miles from its campus in Waco, Texas, to open the East Regional in Fort Worth. Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year Joe Bryant had 15 points for Norfolk State.