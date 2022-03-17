FGCU’s NCAA seeding puzzles its conference, and its opponent

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Florida Gulf Coast is a No. 12 seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament, something some outside of the committee that put the bracket together seems to understand. And the Eagles’ conference wants answers. ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said Thursday that his league will ask how the Eagles merited such a low seed and evidently wouldn’t have made the field had they stumbled in their conference title game. Florida Gulf Coast was a nationally ranked team for most of the season, a winner at LSU in November and enters the tournament tied with South Carolina for the country’s best record at 29-2.