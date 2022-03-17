Hertha Berlin’s new coach Magath tests positive for COVID-19

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin’s new coach Felix Magath has tested positive for the coronavirus before his first game in charge. Hertha says the 68-year-old Magath tested positive for COVID-19 and is “therefore initially not available for coaching or game operations.” Magath was only appointed coach by the relegation-threatened club on Sunday. He will miss Hertha’s home game against Hoffenheim on Saturday, when assistant coach Mark Fotheringham will take charge of the team in his place. Hertha is second last in the Bundesliga in a direct relegation spot with eight rounds remaining.