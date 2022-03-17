Lions sign receiver DJ Chark to $10 million, 1-year contract

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver DJ Chark to a $10 million, one-year contract. Detroit made a short-term investment for a former Pro Bowl player coming off an injury-shortened season. A broken ankle limited Chark to four games last season in Jacksonville. He earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2019 after he had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns with the Jaguars. Chark said a few other teams wanted to give him a long-term deal, but he chose to sign in Detroit because of the fit with a team that desperately needs a deep threat at receiver.