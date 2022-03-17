Penn State takes early lead over Iowa in NCAA wrestling

DETROIT (AP) — Penn State led the team race after the opening session of the NCAA wrestling championships, with seven of its nine wrestlers moving to the second round Thursday night. The Nittany Lions had 15.5 points, one ahead of defending national champion Iowa. Michigan was third with 12.5. Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis, going for his third NCAA individual title, posted a 9-2 decision over North Carolina’s Zachary Sherman to move on at 149 pounds. Iowa State’s David Carr, looking to repeat at 157, posted a technical fall over Northern Iowa’s Derek Holschlag. Penn State’s top seeds advanced: Roman Bravo-Young at 133, Nick Lee at 141, Carter Starocci at 174 and Max Dean at 197. Penn State has won eight of the last 10 national titles.