Providence snaps South Dakota State’s streak at 21 in NCAA

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Al Durham had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Jared Bynum made three key free throws with 29.9 seconds left as fourth-seeded Providence snapped the longest winning streak in the country by beating South Dakota State 66-57 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Friars advanced to face Iowa or Richmond in the Midwest Region on Saturday. It was a typical grind for the Big East regular-season champions. The Friars’ turnaround season after going 13-13 in 2020-21 includes 16 victories by single digits. The 13th-seeded Jackrabbits lost for the first time in 22 games.