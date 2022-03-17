Rejuvenated Mitch Trubisky hoping for restart in Pittsburgh

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is eager to restart his career. The Steelers signed the former Chicago Bears starter to a two-year deal that will give him an opportunity to replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger. Trubisky spent last season backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo after four uneven seasons with the Bears. Trubisky says the opportunity to watch from the sideline was a blessing in disguise because it let him hit the reset button. Trubisky says his job is to build on the legacy Roethlisberger established while winning two Super Bowls and appearing in another.