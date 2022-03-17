Report: Russian court extends Griner’s arrest until May 19

Russian state news agency Tass says a Moscow court announced it has extended the arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. They were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis. The United States embassy in Moscow did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment. The 31-year-old Griner is one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball. The seven-time All-Star has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S.. and a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury. The WNBA season opens May 6.