U.S. Olympian Alysa Liu, father targeted in Chinese spy case

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

U.S. Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu and her father Arthur Liu – a former political refugee – were targeted in a spying operation ahead of the Beijing Olympics that the Justice Department alleges was ordered by the Chinese government, the elder Liu said. Arthur Liu told The Associated Press he had been contacted by the FBI last October and warned about the scheme just as his 16-year-old daughter was preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics, where she placed 7th in the women’s event. The Justice Department earlier Wednesday announced charges against five men accused of acting on behalf of the Chinese government to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States.