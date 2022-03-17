UCLA’s Mick Cronin signs 6-year contract extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mick Cronin has signed a six-year contract extension as UCLA basketball coach that will keep him in Westwood through the 2027-28 season. Athletic director Martin Jarmond announced the deal hours before the fourth-seeded Bruins opened play in the NCAA Tournament against 13th-seeded Akron in Portland, Oregon. Cronin has a record of 66-29 in his first three seasons at the helm. Last year, he guided the Bruins to their first Final Four appearance since 2008.