AP source: Jags’ Linder considering retirement after 8 years

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran center Brandon Linder has likely played his final game in Jacksonville, possibly in the NFL. A person familiar with discussions says Linder is contemplating retirement after eight injury-filled seasons. Linder and Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke met Wednesday at the facility, about an hour before the start of the league’s new year. The person says the meeting was initially scheduled to release Linder face to face. But Baalke agreed to give the five-time team captain time to decide what he wants to do.