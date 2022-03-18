Conklin, Uzomah believe they’re answer to Jets’ TE question

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Conklin has heard all about the New York Jets’ woes at tight end the last several years. C.J. Uzomah has, too. The Jets’ two newest additions at the position insist all that chatter as well as the lack of catches and consistency ends now with them. New York gave the 26-year-old Conklin a three-year, $21 million deal this week and the 29-year-old Uzomah a three-year contract worth $24 million. Dustin Keller had a career-high 65 receptions for New York in 2011 but only once in the 10 seasons since has a Jets tight end had more than 40 catches.