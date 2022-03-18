Georgia women wear down Dayton in 70-54 NCAA Tournament win

BY ANDREW LOGUE

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds as sixth-seeded Georgia defeated No. 11 seed Dayton 70-54 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Que Morrison added 16 points for the Bulldogs and also collected eight rebounds. Jillian Hollingshead scored 15 points. Makira Cook led the Flyers with 21 points. The first half featured six lead changes and four ties, before Georgia seized control. Georgia advances to meet the Iowa State or Texas-Arlington in a second-round game on Sunday.