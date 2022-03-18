Gobert, Butler lead Jazz to 121-92 victory over Clippers

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks, and Jared Butler scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 121-92 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, Eric Paschall 17 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 13 points in his first start for Utah, which was without Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic. Robert Covington led Los Angeles with 18 points. Luke Kennard added 14 points and Terence Mann 13 as the Clippers shot just 27.5% from the field in the first half and trailed wire to wire.