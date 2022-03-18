Hembree gets $2,150,000 for Pirates, Vogelbach $1 milllion

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Heath Hembree gets $2,125,000 in his one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and first baseman Daniel Vogelbach gets $1 million. Vogelbach has an $800,000 salary, and the Pirates have a $1.5 million option with a $200,000 buyout. If the option is exercised, he can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances in 2023: $25,000 for 350, $50,000 for 400, $75,000 for 450, $100,000 for 500 and $150,000 for 550. An AL All-Star with Seattle in 2019 when he hit 30 homers with 76 RBIs, Vogelbach batted .219 with nine homers and 23 RBIs for Milwaukee last year.