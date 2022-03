MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki is joining the new-look Chicago Cubs, finalizing an $85 million, five-year deal. Chicago will pay an additional $14,625,000 as a posting fee to Suzuki’s club, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League. The 27-year-old Suzuki was a five-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner in nine seasons with the Carp. He batted .317 with 38 homers and 88 RBIs in 132 games last season.