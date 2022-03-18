Ogunjobi fails physical, deal with Bears is off

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ signing of unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been negated because of a failed physical. Bears GM Ryan Poles announced the situation in a statement on Friday when Ogunjobi was set to appear for an introductory news conference. Ogunjobi suffered an ankle injury during the Cincinnati Bengals’ wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders and was lost for the remainder of the playoffs.