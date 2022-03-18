Ohio State, Minn. Duluth advance to Frozen Four title game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Paetyn Levis and Jennifer Gardiner each scored in the second period and Ohio State beat Yale 2-1 to advance to its first NCAA Frozen Four championship game. Ohio State, the No. 1 seed in the tournament for the first time in the 23 years of the program, will face Minnesota Duluth on Sunday. Minnesota Duluth needed two overtimes to beat Northeastern for its first Frozen Four championship game in 12 years.