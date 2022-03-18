Pelicans strengthen play-in hopes, beat Spurs 124-91

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — C.J McCollum had 20 points and the New Orleans Pelicans strengthened their play-in hopes by beating the San Antonio Spurs 124-91. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jaxson Hayes added 16 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans won for just the second time in seven games. Devin Vassell had 18 points and Dejounte Murray had 17 for San Antonio. The Spurs dropped 2 1/2 games behind New Orleans for the 10th and the final berth in the play-in tournament. New Orleans came out swinging, essentially scoring an early knockout as Valanciunas had nine points as part of a 14-4 run to open the game. The Pelicans expanded that lead to 30-7 off three consecutive turnovers by the Spurs.