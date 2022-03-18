Saint-Etienne and Troyes draw 1-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Ten-time champion Saint-Etienne and Troyes both remained in danger of relegation following a 1-1 draw in the French league. South Africa striker Lebo Mothiba put Troyes ahead early on from close range following a cross from Abdu Conte. Ryad Boudebouz equalized midway through the second half with a penalty. Troyes is 15th and two points ahead of Saint-Etienne in 18th. League leader Paris Saint-Germain visits Monaco on Sunday.