Published 12:15 PM

Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Jabari Smith 20 points and 14 rebounds as second-seeded Auburn pulled away from Jacksonville State late in the first half to win its 10th straight NCAA Tournament opener 80-61. Walker Kessler finished a block shy of a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks. K.D. Johnson scored 10 points during a 17-3 that put the Tigers in control in the first half. Jacksonville State cut a 24-point deficit in half at 67-55 with less than seven minutes left but got no closer. Jalen Gibbs hit four 3s and led the Gamecocks with 20 points.

