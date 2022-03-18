St. Peter’s University quietly savors OT win over Kentucky

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Everyone’s buzzing about tiny Saint Peter’s University after its stunning NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, except maybe Saint Peter’s University. Students and staff are savoring the Peacocks’ 85-79 overtime win. But Friday began as a typically quiet day on the Jersey City, New Jersey campus. It wasn’t that way Thursday night. Kaylie Morris, a junior majoring in biology, says a watch party drew a big crowd, and it was loud. The Peacocks are making their fourth appearance in the tournament since the 2010-11 season. But the Kentucky match was their first win. They play again on Saturday.