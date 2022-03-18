Verlander sharp in 1st start since 2020, heater hits 96 mph

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Trying to shut down big league hitters for the first time in 20 months, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander quickly got up to speed. Verlander kept his fastball in the 95 mph range, breezing through two hitless innings against St. Louis in the Astros’ spring training opener. He struck out Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong swinging and walked one. The 39-year-old righty hadn’t pitched in a game since July 2020 — that was his first start of the pandemic-shortened season, and he then underwent Tommy John surgery. He missed all of 2021 when the Astros reached the World Series. Verlander threw 18 of 31 pitches for strikes, and his fastball cruised between 94-96 mph.