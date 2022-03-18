Villanova breezes past Delaware 80-60 in NCAA 1st round

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Moore scored 21 points and second-seeded Villanova had little trouble with 15th-seeded Delaware, winning 80-60 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Big East Player of the Collin Gillespie added 14 points for the Wildcats. Villanova advances to play seventh-seeded Ohio State in the second round of the South Region. Jyare Davis led Delaware with 17 points. The Wildcats went on a 35-10 surge spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second to put away the Blue Hens.