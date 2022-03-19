Fritz into Indian Wells final with 2-set win over Rublev

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz ended Andrey Rublev’s 13-match winning streak with a 7-5, 6-4 victory in the BNP Paribas Open semifinals. Fritz advanced to Sunday’s final against either Rafael Nadal or 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who met in the other semifinal. Fritz is the first American man to make the final since John Isner in 2012. Andre Agassi was the last American man to win Indian Wells in 2001. Rublev had won 13 straight matches since Feb. 14, including back-to-back titles in Marseille and Dubai. Rafael Nadal and 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz play in the second semifinal.