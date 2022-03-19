Hertha Berlin wins 1st game of 2022 to boost survival hopes

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has won its first game of 2022 in Felix Magath’s first game as coach despite his absence due to a coronavirus infection. Marvin Plattenhardt set up three goals for Hertha to climb out of a direct relegation place in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim. It ended a nine-game winless streak going back to a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in December. Mainz beat Arminia Bielefeld 4-0, leaving Bielefeld second last and Hertha one place above in the playoff place. Stuttgart climbed out of the relegation zone by coming from behind to beat Augsburg 3-2. Last-place Greuther Fürth held Freiburg 0-0. Bayern Munich hosts Union Berlin later Saturday.