Holmes leads sharp-shooting Hoosiers past Charlotte, 85-51

STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 19 points to lead Indiana to an 85-51 victory over Charlotte Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Serving as hosts for the first time in the women’s tournament, the third-seeded Hoosiers (23-8) used a 22-2 run across a nearly six-minute first-half stretch to blow the game open. Aleksa Gulbe scored the final five in the spurt to make it 33-13 with 6:44 remaining in the half. The lead never dipped below 20 in the second half as Holmes scored 15 of her points after halftime. Octavia Jett-Wilson’s 19 points led the 49ers (22-9), who shot 37%.