Italy ends 7-year wait for 6N win by beating Wales 22-21

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Italy has ended its seven-year wait for a victory in the Six Nations by beating Wales 22-21 thanks to a dramatic 79th-minute try by Edoardo Padovani in Cardiff. The winger went over for the try behind the posts but it stemmed from a remarkable run from fullback Ange Capuozzo, who darted through the Welsh defense and produced a stunning sidestep before his inside pass for Padovani. Paolo Garbisi booted the conversion with the last act of the match then turned around and collapsed to the ground in tears. Italy lost its last 36 games in the Six Nations, since beating Scotland in February 2015 and had never beaten Wales in Wales.