COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson tossed in 17 points as Texas A&M beat Oregon 75-60 in the second round of the NIT. Manny Obaseki had 11 points for the Aggies (25-12). Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III both scored 10. added 10 points. Tyrece Radford had 11 rebounds and scored eight. N’Faly Dante had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for the Ducks (20-15).