Pointer fuels LSU’s 83-77 comeback win over Jackson State

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer capped a 26-point performance with a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute, and No. 3 seed LSU rallied from 10 points down in the final 4:42 to outlast Jackson State 83-77 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Jailin Cherry scored 24 for LSU. Jackson State’s winning streak stopped at 21 and LSU prevented what was nearly the first victory by a No. 14 seed or a Southwestern Athletic Conference team in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Miya Crump scored 21 points for Jackson State (23-7), which erased a 17-point deficit in the third quarter and pulled further ahead in the fourth. Ameshya Williams-Holliday also had 15 points and 12 rebounds.