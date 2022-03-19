Providence routs Richmond to get to 1st Sweet 16 in 25 years

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Horchler scored 16 points and Providence had its best 3-point shooting performance of the season, routing 12th-seeded Richmond 79-51 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years. The fourth-seeded Friars will face Kansas, the top seed in the Midwest Region, in Chicago next week. Providence controlled the game from the start and went up 21 on the Spiders less than two minutes into the second half when Horchler swished a 3 from the corner. The Friars shot 52% from the field, and a season-best 54.5% from 3. They came in shooting 34.3% from long range. Nathan Cayo led the Spiders with 18 points.