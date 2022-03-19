Slovenia’s Mohorič, not Pogačar, wins Milan-San Remo

SAN REMO, Italy (AP) — Everyone was expecting it to be an uphill attack from two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar to decide the Milan-San Remo race. Turned out it was a risky, high-speed downhill attack from fellow Slovenian Matej Mohorič that proved to be the winning move in the spring classic. French rider Anthony Turgis and Van der Poel finished second and third two seconds behind. Michael Matthews came fourth and Pogačar ended up fifth. The 27-year-old Mohorič also claimed two stages in last year’s Tour de France and also has won one stage in both the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta.