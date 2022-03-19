Texans look to move on and rebuild in wake of Watson trade

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans look to move on in the wake of Friday’s trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, hoping the three first-round picks they received in the deal will help them improve a team that has been among the league’s worst the past two seasons. But general manager Nick Caserio was quick to point out Saturday that rebuilding this team will take time. Watson was dealt to the Browns Friday, more than 14 months after he first requested a trade after becoming unhappy with the direction of the team following the 2020 season.